Israel warns Iran’s Khamenei he risks fate like Saddam’s

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday he could suffer a fate “similar to” Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who was toppled and later executed.

Katz warned Khamenei risked “a fate similar to Saddam Hussein” during a meeting with Israeli military and security service commanders, according to a statement from his office.

“I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and launch missiles toward Israeli civilians,“ Katz was quoted as saying.

“He should remember what happened to the dictator in the neighbouring country to Iran who took the same path against Israel.”

Saddam was toppled in the US-led invasion of 2003 and later captured and executed. His administration fired missiles at Israel during the 1991 Gulf war and was accused of running a covert nuclear weapons programme.