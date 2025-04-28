Petronas Lubricants, Glide Technology form partnership for distribution of insulating oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) and local lubricant manufacturer Glide Technology Sdn Bhd have signed a partnership agreement for the distribution of premium insulating oils under the “Petronas Tranol Glide” brand, playing a crucial role in the operation of transformers, which are a key component of electrical substations.

The Petronas Tranol Glide Uninhibited and Inhibited products are specially formulated to meet international standards and the demands of challenging operations.

PLI managing director and group CEO Khalil Muri said Petronas Lubricants International’s proven expertise and capabilities in providing industrial solutions and high-quality products will support the growing needs of the sector.

“This will enable us to support the growth of the nation’s industrial sector, which has continued on an upward trajectory over the past few decades. The Petronas Tranol Glide range has been developed to sustain and enhance the performance of power systems in support of this growth,” he said at a signing ceremony between the two lubricant manufacturers yesterday.

Glide is a supplier to utility companies and transformer manufacturers. Through its partnership with PLI, Glide will manufacture Petronas Tranol Glide at its facility in Shah Alam, Selangor, for domestic distribution.

Glide group president Datuk Muhazli Muhamad said the agreement with PLI marked a significant milestone in Glide’s growth and transformation journey.

“It validates our market and technical capabilities, strengthening our role within the national energy ecosystem. At the same time, it reinforces our commitment to supporting the development of the nation’s industry through locally produced world-class insulating oil solutions.”

Furthermore, the company has already begun producing products for the low-voltage category, comprising two types - inhibited for high voltage and uninhibited for low voltage.

Muhazli disclosed that Glide plans to develop a new facility at a strategic location, such as in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

“We have a new project at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board area, which will serve as our operations hub, not only for the energy sector but also for innovation sectors. To establish a new facility with a similar capacity to our current one, we will require at least RM30 million.

“This facility will be multifunctional, not only limited to insulating oil products but will also include chemical products for both local and international markets,” he said.