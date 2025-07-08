Petronas ships its first cargo from LNG Canada facility

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has shipped the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its newly operational LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada.

The company said the shipment departed for Japan on Monday aboard the 174,000-cubic-metre Puteri Sejinjang LNG vessel, marking a significant milestone for Petronas’ investment in Canada.

“This milestone reinforces Petronas’ position as a reliable LNG supplier, with LNG Canada serving as a strategic addition to its growing global network of supply nodes.

“The innovations enable the facility to operate with a greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity that is approximately 35% lower than the existing best-performing LNG plants around the world, and 60% below the global average, underscoring its steadfast pledge to supplying lower carbon, responsibly sourced LNG,” it said in a statement.

Petronas executive vice president and CEO of gas and maritime business, Datuk Adif Zulkifli, said the first cargo “sail away” is the culmination of years of perseverance to realise our vision for Canadian LNG exports to the Asia Pacific region.

“We are privileged to commemorate this moment with LNG Canada, our other joint venture partners, the Haisla Nation, Kitimat community, and Canadians at large. Petronas is honoured to be a part of this first-of-its-kind project in Canada,” he added.

LNG Canada features energy-efficient gas turbines, advanced methane-leak detection and mitigation systems, and power sourced from the BC Hydro grid, predominantly powered by hydroelectric and renewable energy.

Petronas said with a 25% equity holding in the project, through its wholly owned entity North Montney LNG Limited Partnership, LNG Canada is a critical component of Petronas’ global LNG strategy to diversify its supply portfolio and increase market flexibility. – Bernama