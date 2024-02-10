Powerwell secures RM13.25m Indonesia DC projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Powerwell Holdings Bhd (PHB) has bagged new contract worth RM13.25 million for the supply of low voltage switchboards for data centre projects in Indonesia.

The contact was awarded by PT Duta Listrik Graha Prima, marks a significant milestone in PHB’s ongoing expansion in the Southeast Asian data centre market.

PHB executive director for sales & marketing Soh Wei Wei said the company continues its expansion into the Indonesian market with this significant contract win.

“The Indonesian government is investing heavily in digital infrastructure, including the development of four national Tier 4 data centres aimed at supporting the country’s digital economy and services.

“PHB is well-positioned to support this growth with our reliable and innovative electrical solutions. This contract reinforces our capability to deliver in high-growth markets outside Malaysia and demonstrates our commitment to becoming a key player in the Southeast Asian data centre landscape.

“We will continue to lobby for more opportunities in this thriving market as we look to strengthen our presence and contribute to the region’s digital transformation,” Soh said.

This recent contract follows PHB’s earlier success in August, when the company secured an RM1.1 million contract for similar data centre projects in Indonesia.

PHB’s continued trust and partnership with key players in the Indonesian market shows its capability and commitment to delivering high-quality electrical solutions beyond Malaysia.

Indonesia’s data centre sector is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by increasing digitalisation and demand for cloud services.

According to the Indonesia Investment Authority, the country had a total data centre storage capacity of 514MW at the end of 2023.

A report by DC Byte shows this capacity has a potential increment to 1.41 GW by 2029.

Indonesia’s digital economic transformation mainly drove this shift towards cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) technology and wider usage of artificial intelligence.

PHB’s presence in the Indonesian data centre market is not new.

The company has been actively involved in the region since 2017.

Over the years, PHB has successfully completed several reputable data centre projects, establishing itself as a reliable and trusted partner in Indonesia.

This long-standing presence highlights PHB’s strategic focus on supporting the country’s digital transformation and infrastructure growth.

PHB’s involvement in these high-value data centre projects reflects its strategic focus on expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning digital infrastructure sector.

The group’s expertise in providing comprehensive electrical solutions for critical infrastructure projects has positioned it as a trusted partner for data centre developments, renewable energy projects, and large-scale infrastructure projects like the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.