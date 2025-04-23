Prasarana, Hitachi Rail to upskill 1,000 Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has launched a long-term workforce development initiative that aims to train 1,000 Malaysians over five years in rail and smart mobility disciplines, as part of its strengthened commitment to the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy 2030.

Group CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the initiative named Prasarana TVET Programme, supported through a strategic partnership with Hitachi Rail, positions Prasarana at the forefront of public transport talent development in the country.

“The new programme is set to roll out in the fourth quarter of 2025, likely by November, which will focus on three core areas of electric bus operation, rolling stock maintenance and cybersecurity.

“Participants will receive the nationally recognised Malaysian Skills Certificate (Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia or SKM), preparing them for real-world roles in the increasingly technical landscape of urban mobility.

“We are not just building rail systems, we are building people. This initiative will equip 1,000 individuals over the next five years with the skills to lead Malaysia’s smart transport transformation,” he told reporters at the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Prasarana and Hitachi Rail, yesterday.

He remarked that the TVET programme will span between 9 to 12 months, blending theory-based learning, technical training, and on-the-ground exposure across Prasarana’s operational and maintenance sites.

“Participants will undergo extensive hands-on training, which includes site visits to operations control centres and depots, ensuring they gain critical insights into the real-time dynamics of running urban rail systems.

“This is not a short, introductory course, it is a full commitment to developing skilled professionals,” he said.

He noted that the programme will enroll an average of 200 participants per year, culminating in a total of 1,000 trainees by 2030.

“These individuals will be selected from a mix of school leavers, vocational students, diploma holders, and university graduates, ensuring inclusivity across educational backgrounds.

“This is our talent pipeline. By nurturing them early, we identify potential and bring them into the ecosystem, something that is essential given our scale consists of five MRT lines, 1,000 buses, and over 13,000 employees across the country,” he explained.

Additionally, he said Prasarana is also running a parallel Protege programme, which includes two streams, a marketing-focused pathway, and the Prasarana TVET Programme.

“The latter involves immersive field-based learning experiences designed to familiarise young talent with the operational demands of the rail industry.

“Currently, 57 participants are enrolled across the two Protege streams, with around 29 individuals per cohort.

“These placements include structured learning with a focus on personal and professional development.

“This partnership with Hitachi Rail is more than a corporate alliance, it is a shared vision to build local expertise, reduce talent gaps, and uplift the prestige of technical careers in Malaysia.”

As the country advances toward becoming a regional smart mobility leader, Mohd Azharuddin said the Prasarana-Hitachi collaboration

is expected to significantly support national goals in economic competitiveness, innovation, and sustainable development.

“This is how we support the national TVET policy, not just in spirit, but through action. We believe in nurturing a generation that can carry forward the vision of smart, inclusive, and sustainable transportation for Malaysia.”