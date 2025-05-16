Prasarana signs MoU with UN agency to support SME vendors on sustainability

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is forging a partnership with the UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB), taking a step forward in the company’s ongoing efforts towards achieving its Sustainability Blueprint 2023-2030 goals.

“Through this strategic collaboration with the UNGCMYB, we aim to further strengthen our commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices,“ Prasarana president and group CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today.

He said the partnership will be anchored on a three-pillar strategy – talent development, targeted enhancement and global and regional brand elevation – designed to drive impactful change across Prasarana’s organisation and contribute meaningfully to broader sustainability goals.

As part of the partnership, Prasarana will launch the Vendor ESG Hub, a dedicated digital platform that will provide more than 5,000 SME vendors with access to environment, social and governance training, tools and resources.

The Prasarana Vendor ESG Hub, which is under the targeted enhancement pillar, is the second of its kind in Malaysia after Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s.

Beginning in July, Prasarana will conduct quarterly in-person training sessions aimed at helping SMEs understand ESG fundamentals and develop the capability to produce their own sustainability reports.

“Given that SMEs represent 96% of businesses in Malaysia, contribute over 30% to the nation’s GDP (gross domestic product) and employ well over four million people, their role in advancing ESG practices is vital.

“This pattern is similarly observed across Apec economies, reinforcing the need to empower SMEs as a critical step toward driving national and regional sustainability progress,“ Mohd Azharuddin said, referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum countries.

Under the talent development pillar, Prasarana is introducing a structured sustainability training and certification programme for employees at all levels – from C-suite executives to frontliners. The initiative will kick off at the end of this month with the first cohort comprising approximately 250 staff, reinforcing its commitment to embedding sustainability competencies across the organisation.

Under the global and regional brand elevation pillar, Prasarana’s leadership in ESG has been internationally recognised through its invitation to represent Malaysia at the UN Private Sector Forum in New York, where it serves as a member of the UNGC advisory panel.

In addition, Prasarana is actively engaging in roundtable sessions with government ministries, industry stakeholders, and global experts – including the International Association of Public Transport – to advocate for sustainable mobility.

The insights and outcomes from these discussions will be documented in a co-branded roundtable report, strengthening Prasarana’s voice in shaping the future of sustainable transport.

Mohd Azharuddin said that in alignment with Prasarana’s Sustainability Blueprint, which was launched in December 2023, the company remains committed to advancing ESG goals through a series of strategic and measurable initiatives.

“As part of our long-term vision, we aim to reduce carbon emissions by 45% through the electrification of our bus fleet, beginning with the rollout of 250 electric buses, with the first deliveries expected by the end of this year. Our target is to achieve 100% bus fleet electrification by 2037.

“In parallel, we are working to increase the use of renewable energy by 5%, supported by solar EV systems already generating approximately 300 MWh across more than 50 locations at our depots and stations.

“In line with our community outreach efforts, we have also sponsored 40 solar-powered streetlights in Kampung Kerdas, Gombak, demonstrating how our sustainability efforts extend beyond operations to benefit local communities,“ he added.

The MoU with UNGCMYB is a testament to Prasarana’s role in pushing the industry forward and ensuring public transport continues to evolve as a sustainable and inclusive service for all Malaysians, Mohd Azharuddin said.