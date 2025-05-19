PETALING JAYA: The Sabah government has issued a stern warning to tourists about handling starfish in local waters, emphasising that such actions violate marine conservation principles and could result in significant penalties.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew confirmed that authorities are taking a zero-tolerance approach to wildlife interference after a recent incident near Tanjung Aru where a tourist was filmed collecting starfish while paddleboarding.

“The protection of our marine ecosystems is not optional—it’s fundamental to Sabah’s commitment to sustainable tourism,“ Liew stated, according to a report by The Star.

An investigation by the Board of Trustees of Sabah Parks revealed that approximately 30 Horned Sea Stars (Protoreaster nodosus), locally known as “tapak sulaiman bertanduk,“ were removed from their natural habitat during the incident, which involved a tour company operating outside Tunku Abdul Rahman Park boundaries.

Marine biologists have long emphasised that starfish serve a critical ecological function, and their removal can disrupt the delicate balance of underwater ecosystems.

Liew urged tour operators to ensure strict compliance with wildlife protection guidelines, noting that “awareness and adherence to conservation regulations are essential for preserving our marine heritage for future generations.”

The state government has pledged to collaborate with relevant agencies to address recurring incidents of tourists handling protected marine life, despite numerous educational campaigns aimed at both visitors and tourism businesses in recent years.

This case represents the latest in a series of similar incidents that have been documented on social media platforms, highlighting ongoing challenges in balancing tourism activities with environmental protection efforts in Sabah’s coastal areas.