FRU truck crash: Lorry driver posts bail

IPOH: The lorry driver charged with dangerous driving that caused the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel last Tuesday has posted bail.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the RM6,000 bail was paid by the driver’s employer.

“The driver has been granted court bail, with his employer paying the RM6,000 bail amount in one surety. The accused will be released today from the Hilir Perak district police headquarters lock-up,“ he said in a statement today.

He said it was learnt that the employer and the driver’s friend raised the funds together to pay the bail.

Last Friday, the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court set bail at RM6,000 for Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi, 45, after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing the deaths of the FRU personnel in a crash in Teluk Intan.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine of up to RM50,000, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for no less than five years, upon conviction.