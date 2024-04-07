Princeton Digital Group delivers first phase of AI-ready data centre campus in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Asia’s leading data centre provider, has delivered Phase One of its state-of-the-art 150MW JH1 data centre campus in Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), Johor.

One of the largest data centre campuses in Southeast Asia, JH1 is PDG’s flagship artificial intelligence-ready facility in Malaysia serving some of the world’s largest technology companies.

Delivered in just 12 months, Phase One comprising 52MW of the JH1 campus represents further validation of PDG’s SG+ strategy that enables customers to seamlessly expand their infrastructure from Singapore to highly scalable data centre campuses located in Singapore, Batam and Johor. The JH1 campus incorporates cutting edge sustainable technologies and next generation design. The rooftop of the project will be utilised for generating renewable energy through the installation of solar panels.

In May this year, PDG secured a RM1.28 billion green loan for JH1, which represented a major milestone in contributing to minimising resource consumption and emissions of the region’s AI infrastructure.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the delivery of Phase One of PDG’s JH1 campus not only signifies a significant investment in the state’s infrastructure but also brings immense opportunities for technological advancement and economic growth. This initiative, he added, will bolster Johor’s position as a hub for innovation and attract further investment.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said “Delivery of Princeton Digital Group’s JH1 data centre campus within 12 months after it was first announced reflects the speed of Malaysia’s investment facilitation, and Miti’s pro-industry, pro-investment stance. Indeed, Malaysia’s growing stature as a regional leader in Asia’s digital economy, particularly for sustainable data centers, is evident from recent major investment announcements by global tech giants. Through our clear policies and strong execution, RM161.97 billion in digital investments have been approved from 2021 to March 2024, and we are pleased to see many earlier commitments coming to fruition.”

He added that PDG’s green data centre supports the nation’s aspirations to leverage on technology to bridge opportunity gaps in areas such as education and business for all Malaysians, as outlined in the Madani Economic Framework, and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

PDG chairman, CEO and co-founder Rangu Salgame said, “Data centres form the cornerstone of the digital ecosystem, facilitating the seamless flow of data, enabling generative AI, and empowering hyperscalers to innovate at unparalleled levels. We are highly appreciative of the steadfast support of the government, whose proactive policies have played a pivotal role in creating a supportive environment for the industry. JH1 is further testament to our unmatched track record of execution as a leading pan-Asian data centre operator.”

Malaysian Investment Development Authority executive officer Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said PDG’s decision to establish its flagship AI-ready facility in Malaysia cements the nation’s status as the premier investment hub in the region for AI data centres.

“As Malaysia continues to establish itself as a key player in the global digital economy, the JH1 campus will play a crucial role in driving innovation and fostering a knowledge-based economy,” he added.

At the event on Wednesday, PDG signed an energy supply agreement for the entire capacity of the JH1 campus with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB). This follows the successful energisation of the first phase by TNB under the Green Lane Pathway initiative.

In October 2023, PDG was awarded Malaysia Digital Status, which is Malaysia’s highest recognition of excellence for digital companies.