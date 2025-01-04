Redefining hospitality careers for local future workforce

AS the sun rises over Kuala Lumpur’s gleaming skyline, thousands of delegates stream into various convention centres across the city, embodying Malaysia’s rising prominence in the global business events industry. From world-class medical conferences to international trade exhibitions, the country has positioned itself as a key player in an industry projected to reach US$1.78 billion (RM7.9 billion) globally by 2030. Yet beneath this glittering success lies a growing challenge that threatens to undermine the industry’s momentum: a critical shortage of skilled talent.

Growth of Malaysia’s business events industry

The global business events industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with Southeast Asia having emerged as a dominant force. The region’s business events market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% by 2028.

Malaysia’s strategic location, modern infrastructure, and technological advancements make it particularly attractive for international events. Recent initiatives such as Visit Malaysia 2026 and Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025 further enhance its appeal, complemented by visa-free entry for Chinese and Indian nationals.

The numbers tell a compelling story. By 2025, Malaysia is expecting to see 31.3 million tourist arrivals, with RM125.5 billion in tourism receipts. Looking further ahead to 2034, the sector is expected to contribute RM336.6 billion (12.1% of GDP) and create over 3.5 million jobs, employing one in six Malaysians. The country has already secured 123 international events from 2022 to 2030, further cementing its reputation as a premier business events destination.

However, this promising growth faces a significant challenge: without a robust hospitality workforce, this expansion may be unsustainable. The pandemic’s impact on the sector was severe, with the Malaysian Association of Hotels reporting approximately 120 hotels closed either temporarily or permanently.

The workforce statistics are equally sobering. According to the World Tourism Organisation, Malaysia’s hotel workforce decreased by 10% in 2020, dropping to 208,500 from 233,800 in 2019. The Malaysian Association of Hotel Owners reports that half of the hospitality workforce left the industry during the pandemic, many transitioning to other fields or self-employment.

Unlike in the US and Europe, generational workforce shifts are less pronounced in Southeast Asia. However, attracting and retaining hospitality talent remains a pressing challenge. Younger generations increasingly prioritise work-life balance and higher salaries, with many drawn to remote work or flexible job opportunities that align with their lifestyle and long-term career aspirations.

Addressing the talent gap

To address these challenges, collaboration between government, industry, and academia has become crucial. The hospitality industry must reposition itself as a dynamic and rewarding career path with clear growth opportunities. This transformation requires upskilling employees and equipping them with versatile skill sets to adapt to evolving industry demands.

Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre is leading this transformation by investing in comprehensive training programmes and cross-departmental mobility. This approach allows employees to explore diverse career pathways, benefiting both individual professional growth and organisational capabilities.

Educational partnerships are also proving essential, with institutions providing students valuable industry exposure and hands-on learning experiences through internships, career fairs, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Future-proofing the hospitality industry

The industry must also embrace technological innovation. Cloud-based systems now allow for real-time tracking of employees’ skills, training progress, and career trajectories. AI-driven insights can identify high-potential employees and recommend targeted development programmes, streamlining hiring processes and improving long-term workforce planning.

A positive and supportive work environment helps keep employees. When hospitality businesses focus on engagement, recognition, and work-life balance, they lower staff turnover and build loyalty.

As Malaysia continues to attract major international events and conferences, its success will increasingly depend on the strength and sustainability of its workforce development initiatives.

This article is contributed by Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre general manager John Burke.