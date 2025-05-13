reNIKOLA and Sumitomo sign MoU to collaborate on bioenergy projects in Malaysia, Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s renewable energy company reNIKOLA Holdings Sdn Bhd and Sumitomo Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a portfolio of large-scale bioenergy projects in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The strategic partnership signed at the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Kansai, Japan, marks a significant step forward in advancing the region’s clean energy transition.

The collaboration will focus on transforming palm oil production residues into advanced renewable fuels, with an emphasis on developing biomethane and low-carbon alternatives such as liquefied biomethane, biomethanol and other related derivatives.

The initiative aims to strengthen the region’s energy resilience by converting palm oil waste into sustainable fuel, while driving the decarbonisation of the palm oil industry.

The collaboration is poised to accelerate the transition of Malaysia and Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producers, towards low-carbon economies.

The sustainable development driven by this partnership is expected to build a next-generation business that contributes to a carbon-neutral society by establishing a sustainable energy cycle and advancing global decarbonisation.

The managing director of reNIKOLA, Boumhidi Abdelali, said the collaboration with Sumitomo represents a significant milestone in propelling the growth of bioenergy across the region.

“reNIKOLA is honoured to be at the forefront of this initiative, and we are grateful for our partners and stakeholders who share our commitment and passion for realising it. We are confident that this partnership will be the bedrock of a cleaner and more sustainable future in Malaysia and Indonesia, while raising the benchmark for sustainability within the palm oil industry,” he said.

The MoU was signed by Abdelali and Takechi Muramatsu, head of Indonesia Energy Solution Unit No. 2 of Sumitomo. The ceremony was witnessed by Malaysian Ministry of Science and Technology (Mosti) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

“We are also thankful to Bioeconomy Corporation for their unwavering support and recognition for our technology and expertise.

“To date, we have registered our company in Bioeconomy Corporation’s bio-based accelerator programme, which aims to infuse science, technology, and strategic investments into our bioenergy business. We are also in the process of obtaining Bio-Nexus Status for reNIKOLA.”

Muramatsu said that by combining Sumitomo’s expertise and resources, the company aims to set new standards for innovation, environmental responsibility, and low-carbon energy solutions in the region while driving Asia’s clean energy transition.

reNIKOLA, with its strategic shareholder B.Grimm Power, is scaling its renewable energy portfolio, targeting the development of more than 40 projects over the next three years, with primary focus on sustainable fuels.

B.Grimm Power group president Dr Harald Link said this MoU marks a pivotal entry point for the group into the bioenergy sector – a bold step aligned with its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“It reflects our vision of Empowering the World Compassionately, by creating cleaner energy solutions for a better tomorrow,” he said.