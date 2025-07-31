14th SSM National Conference 2025 focuses on governance and sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) will host the 14th SSM National Conference (SSMNC) on August 19-20, 2025, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and online.

This year’s theme, “Leading Governance for Sustainable Growth,“ highlights the role of strong governance in fostering long-term business resilience.

SSM CEO Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz said, “Governance is a strategic advantage. As businesses navigate complex challenges, robust practices ensure better decision-making and stakeholder trust.”

The hybrid event will feature 36 speakers from ASEAN and 15 exhibitors, covering topics like megatrends, ASEAN’s economic rise, and AI-driven innovation.

Key speakers include Tan Sri Andrew Sheng (Wawasan Open University), Gita Irawan Wirjawan (Stanford University), and Datuk Azizulhasni Awang.

Discussions will span cross-border insolvency, leadership resilience, and corporate governance as a competitive edge.

Attendees can earn up to 20 CPE points (physical) or 14 (virtual), with HRD Corp claims available.

Registration fees are RM1,500 (physical) and RM700 (virtual) until August 5, 2025. - Bernama