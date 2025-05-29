Resintech FY25 profit doubles to RM17m on strong pipe system demand

KUALA LUMPUR: Resintech Bhd, a leading manufacturer of plastic pipes, water tanks, and fittings, announced strong financial performance for its financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25).

The group’s revenue increased by 17.94% year-on-year (YoY) to RM125.07 million from RM106.04 million in the previous year, driven primarily by robust demand for its pipe systems and strategic revenue streams, including rental and provision of labour and maintenance services.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 107.98% YoY to RM17.02 million from RM8.18 million in FY24, underpinned by operational efficiencies, improved margins, and a fair value gain of RM5.29 million from investment properties, compared to a fair value loss of RM0.28 million in the previous year.

The group’s profit after tax and minority interests (PATAMI) increased significantly to RM11.30 million, representing a 87.73% increase from RM6.02 million recorded last year, demonstrating the successful execution of Resintech’s strategic initiatives and effective cost management.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, Resintech reported revenue of RM29.33 million, an increase of 8.94% year-over-year (YoY) from RM26.92 million in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 increased significantly to RM7.39 million from RM2.71 million year-over-year (YoY), driven by operational improvements and a substantial fair value gain on investment properties.

Commenting on the strong financial results, Resintech managing director Datuk Dr Teh Kim Poo said the robust financial performance achieved this fiscal year reflects the team’s consistent efforts in driving operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives.

“The sustained demand for our core plastic pipe systems, coupled with gains from strategic asset management, has considerably strengthened our profitability,” he said in a statement.

Resintech continues to strengthen its market leadership, particularly in the thriving water infrastructure and pipe systems segments.

The recent strategic initiatives, including significant capital investments in blow moulding machinery for East Malaysia markets, are expected to positively impact the group’s topline and bottom line in the upcoming financial year.

“While we remain vigilant regarding the challenges posed by currency fluctuations and rising operational costs, our strategic investments, combined with steady market demand, position Resintech favourably for continued growth.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, we expect our performance trajectory to remain positive,” Teh said.