Saham2u unveils upgraded platform to simplify share financing for Malaysian investors

KUALA LUMPUR: Saham2u, a Shariah-compliant share financing platform, today announced the launch of its upgraded platform, designed to offer a more user-friendly, secure, and seamless experience for investors.

The enhanced platform now features a more intuitive interface, simplified application processes, and strengthened security protocols, making it easier than ever for investors to access capital while keeping their shares intact.

Saham2u head of operations Noor Hazimah Sain said the company’s new upgraded platform offers a more seamless experience for investors.

“Since our launch in October last year, Saham2u has quickly become a trusted solution for investors, with more than 1000 investors having leveraged the platform to unlock liquidity from their stock portfolios.

“We have actively engaged with some of these investors to gather feedback, which has been instrumental in guiding the improvements made to the platform.

“With this upgraded platform, we have made it even easier for investors to leverage their portfolios to access alternative financing that is simple, secure, and aligned with Islamic financial principles,” she said in a statement.

Launched in October 2024 by Sentosa Jaya Capital Sdn Bhd, Saham2u is a licensed, Shariah-compliant financial services provider specialising in share financing.

Designed for investors who want to leverage their portfolios, the platform offers an alternative to traditional financing, enabling users to unlock liquidity while holding on to their valuable stocks.

With a regulated and secure system in place, Saham2u empowers investors to access the capital they need while adhering to Islamic principles.

Designed for investors with both high-growth and long-held stocks, Saham2u offers a unique way to turn idle shares into working capital.

Whether it is to fund a new business venture, to handle personal expenses, or reinvest in market opportunities, the platform provides a regulated and secure pathway for investors to access liquidity.

“Our goal is also to make share financing a mainstream option for Malaysian investors.

“We are proud to offer a solution that is not only Shariah-compliant but also tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern investors. With the platform’s enhanced simplicity and security, we are confident more investors will see the benefits of leveraging their portfolios through Saham2u,” Noor Hazimah added.

Saham2u’s platform is designed with robust security features, safeguarding user data and financial transactions.

Through a strategic partnership with MSC TrustGate.Com Sdn Bhd, Saham2u employs state-of-the-art encryption to protect personal and financial information, ensuring investor peace of mind.

As a licensed community credit finance company under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), Saham2u complies fully with Malaysia’s regulatory standards, offering a safe and transparent financing solution for all investors.

The platform ensures that all financial products are in line with Shariah law, making it a trusted option for investors seeking ethical investment opportunities.