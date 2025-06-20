Sector diversity, regulatory strength fuel Bursa Malaysia IPO pipeline: Baker Tilly

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s capital market is experiencing a notable upswing in 2025 as Bursa Malaysia is forecasting a significant increase in new public listings, with expectations set at 60 initial public offerings and a targeted total market capitalisation of RM40.2 billion.

According to Baker Tilly Asia Pacific’s latest publication Pathways to the APAC Capital Markets, Malaysia’s momentum builds on a robust 2024, during which 55 companies chose to list and collectively raised RM7.4 billion, marking the highest number of listings in Asean by volume.

The sectors represented in Malaysia’s listing pipeline is diverse, the report said, adding that companies from consumer goods, healthcare, logistics and technology are showing strong interest in going public.

These industries are being buoyed by a combination of government incentives and heightened investor appetite, both of which are contributing to a dynamic and attractive investment environment, the report noted.

“Malaysia has always punched above its weight when it comes to capital markets,” said Andrew Heng, who is the group managing partner of Baker Tilly Malaysia.

“As confidence returns to the region post-pandemic and amid geopolitical realignments, we expect more companies to explore IPOs and cross-border listings – and Malaysia will be on their radar,” he said in a statement.

One of Malaysia’s key advantages is the relative ease of access it offers to both local and foreign companies seeking to list, the report said.

The structured framework of the Main Market and the ACE Market provides clear pathways for companies at various stages of growth, making Malaysia a practical choice for businesses looking to tap into public capital.

Regulatory stability enhances Malaysia’s appeal as a listing destination.

The report also noted that Securities Commission Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia continue to demonstrate strong oversight while remaining open to innovation. Notable steps include progressive moves toward enhanced ESG reporting and the development of alternative fundraising frameworks, ensuring that the market remains both secure and forward-looking.

These factors collectively position Malaysia’s capital market as a serious contender for companies and investors seeking opportunity and stability in the region, according to the report,