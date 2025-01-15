Sector reclassification signals growth potential for Kinergy Advancement

KUALA LUMPUR: Sustainable energy solutions provider Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB) has been reclassified under Bursa Malaysia’s newly introduced Renewable Energy sub-sector within the Energy and Utilities sector.

Starting January 13, 2025, this reclassification was emphasised at the recent launch of the Renewable Energy sub-sector event at Bursa Malaysia, following the announcement made on January 8, 2025.

This reclassification marks yet another milestone for KAB, following the prestigious recognition in TIME’s The Intelligent Investor: Special Focus on Malaysia, published on December 30, 2024.

This acknowledgement reaffirms KAB’s position as a leader in the energy industry.

The company is celebrated for driving true innovation, fostering strategic growth, and consistently delivering transformative value.

Executive deputy chairman and group managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said KAB’s reclassification validates the strength and clarity of the company’s strategic vision.

“We are energised to move forward with sustainable and innovative solutions that will shape and redefine industry benchmarks.

“Our proven financial performance since embarking on diversification highlights the success of our expansion strategy, which has transformed KAB into the dynamic energy company we are today.

“Receiving this prestigious recognition is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our capacity to meet the evolving demands of the energy sector,” he said in a statement.

He said this milestone reflects six years of impactful progress, marked by the company’s consistent alignment of operations and values.

“It is an honour to be recognised for our expertise and dedication as we remain committed and continue to drive innovation in the energy industry,” he said.

Bursa Malaysia director of origination and listing Leong See Meng said the reclassification under the Renewable Energy sub-sector underscores the immense potential of Malaysia’s renewable energy landscape.

He said private sector innovation will be instrumental in achieving the nation’s ambitious goal of reaching 70% renewable energy capacity by 2050.

“This milestone enhances visibility for listed companies and fosters collaboration and innovation.

“I also extend my gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support, hard work and dedication in making this progress possible,” he said.