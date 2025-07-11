Police clarify viral video of officer stopping after motorcycle crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has denied claims that a traffic police officer did not stop his motorcycle after sideswiping another rider, causing the latter to fall onto the road.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the officer, who was riding a BMW motorcycle on official duty in Subang Jaya, had stopped 30 metres from the scene to avoid endangering other road users.

He stated that the actual situation was contrary to a 17-second video clip that went viral on Facebook at 6.50 pm yesterday, which alleged that the officer did not stop after sideswiping a Honda ADV motorcycle on the Subang-Kelana Jaya Link.

“The officer also assisted the victim together with members of the public before he was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred when the BMW motorcycle, which was travelling in the right lane, switched to the left lane and collided with the Honda motorcycle that was in the middle lane.

He said the collision caused the 20-year-old Honda rider to fall to the left side of the road, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to contact Subang Jaya Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division officer, Insp Fatin Husna Khairuzzaman at 017-3012621. - Bernama