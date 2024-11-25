Sedania Innovator aims to become Malaysia’s first fast-moving consumer goods multinational company

PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd, an innovation and sustainability-driven technology company is embarking on a transformative journey to establish itself as a multinational consumer products and services giant.

Founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor said the company has an ambitious vision to position itself as Malaysia’s first fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) multinational company.

“This vision is about reflecting on our journey and embracing a new beginning. We aim to inspire the younger generation by proving that a globally recognised FMCG brand can be born out of Malaysia,“ he told reporters after its 10th annual general meeting on Friday.

He said the company, which recently repositioned its operations within the consumer products and consumer services categories, now generates more than 70% of its revenue from these segments.

He highlighted the unprecedented growth across brands such as Offspring, Amera and Epic Health Now, underscoring the company’s commitment to owning and scaling its proprietary brands.

“Unlike others who merely represent international brands, we own our brands. This ownership sets the foundation for our journey towards becoming a global leader.”

Azrin said this resolve is backed by strategic shifts, including a revamped leadership team, the appointment of high-integrity board members, and enhanced governance structures.

Sedania’s strategy also focuses on economic resilience through diversified verticals, which are business-to-consumer, business-to-business and business-to-business-to-consumer.

“This diversification mitigates risks from global uncertainties, including potential economic fluctuations or geopolitical shifts. Our business is properly hedged to navigate market challenges, ensuring sustainability and consistent growth,“ Azrin remarked.

To boost profitability, he said, the company has achieved a 20% reduction in the cost of goods sold and a 10% savings in distribution costs.

“These savings are reinvested in brand-building initiatives to compete effectively in international markets. We are not just scaling; we are scaling with speed to achieve an RM500 million annual turnover, the threshold for a true FMCG MNC,“ he added.

Furthermore, Azrin said, new opportunities are on the horizon with the success of Tanah Merah products, particularly in China and Vietnam, and partnerships with postnatal centres.

“Sedania also secured a RM150 million contract in China, positioning itself for further expansion across Asia. Its proprietary Jom Hibah platform is gaining traction, with major banks expected to sign up by the first quarter of next year, unlocking significant growth potential in the financial services sector,“ he said.

Looking ahead, Azrin remarked that Sedania is preparing to navigate a challenging market environment, which includes global inflation, currency volatility, and evolving consumer behaviours. “Today’s digital tools allow us to adapt marketing strategies in real-time, making our growth more achievable than ever before,“ he noted.

Azrin shared the company’s optimistic outlook for 2024, citing increasing consumer demand for sustainable and health-conscious products. “The market is trending toward authenticity and innovation, which aligns with our core values and product offerings. We noted that this is a pivotal moment to solidify our standing and expand into untapped markets.”

With a clear vision and decisive actions, he said, Sedania is poised to redefine what it means to be a Malaysian-born FMCG player on the world stage. “The future is not just about growth. It is about scaling responsibly and inspiring a generation to dream bigger.”