Selangor CXO Club 2025 launches as boardroom accelerator for executives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) has launched the Selangor CXO Club 2025 at Menara AFFIN @ TRX.

This year-long boardroom accelerator convenes senior executives in private settings to refine business strategies and accelerate AI adoption.

The programme blends private roundtables, expert-led sessions, and investor-founder dialogues designed to result in decisions rather than presentations.

Each engagement concludes with a board-ready takeaway and specific follow-through actions for participants.

Sidec chief executive officer Yong Kai Ping described the club as an execution-driven platform to bridge the gap between intent and outcome.

“This is an execution room. Sharpen the strategy, warm up the capital, and move,” Yong stated.

The 12-month programme is structured around three distinct phases: ignition, acceleration, and growth.

It focuses on practical leadership challenges including securing investment and implementing digital transformation.

The programme features supercoaches with proven track records across ASEAN scale-ups and public listings.

Notable coaches include Low Ngai Yuen from AEON Malaysia and Dr Jeff Lim from Luckin Coffee.

The CXO Club offers practical formats like fireside chats, masterclasses, and capital strategy workshops.

Each monthly theme concludes with an action checklist covering financing, governance, markets or technology adoption.

Recent engagements included an exclusive session on cloud and AI innovation with Microsoft Malaysia.

Participants also receive priority access to a Taiwan innovation trip for further ecosystem exposure.

These touchpoints provide informed outlooks and practical financing pathways for members.

The club targets CEOs, CFOs, CTOs and senior leaders from SSM-registered companies with significant operations.

It specifically serves those seeking sharper capital strategies and practical AI adoption. – Bernama