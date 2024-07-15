Selangor Dredging expects robust growth in demand for sustainable properties

KUALA LUMPUR: Boutique property developer Selangor Dredging Bhd (SDB) anticipates a significant rise in demand for sustainable properties in Malaysia over the next few years, given the increasing emphasis on such development in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) context.

The optimistic outlook is driven by growing consumer awareness of environmental protection and other ESG-related matters, even within the built environment and property sector.

SDB group managing director Teh Lip Kim said the market for sustainable properties and homes is expected to expand as more people recognise the importance of eco-friendly living spaces and the necessity of minimising their environmental and carbon footprints in their daily lives.

“As a boutique property developer, SDB strives to build and sustain lifelong relationships with all our purchasers, particularly homebuyers and stakeholders. SDB’s mission is to continue elevating the property industry through innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and a commitment to community enrichment and customer satisfaction,“ she told SunBiz.

When asked about the primary risks associated with incorporating sustainable practices in property development, Teh said the challenges are primarily related to costs.

“This includes the expense of incorporating novel technologies and other innovations in our development projects. In operations, costs arise from compliance with regulations, such as sustainability reporting, attending training sessions, and engaging sustainability consultants to craft or review SDB’s sustainability framework and strategy, which are then integrated into the day-to-day business functions,“ she added.

Teh said that to ensure its workforce aligns with its sustainability goals, SDB has conducted training sessions related to sustainability, starting with mandatory training for board members. “At the operational level, we have organised awareness webinars and employee engagement initiatives to raise awareness among general employees.”

Touching on other challenges, Teh said home affordability remains crucial for many homebuyers, especially first-time buyers.

She said integrating more sustainable features into SDB products or sustainable practices in operations, such as construction, may increase costs. “Therefore, finding the right balance between cost and the need to minimise our business impacts on the environment while delivering greener living spaces to our customers is essential.

“We prioritise the interests of homebuyers, giving them value for money by understanding their needs and challenges, external market trends and other macroeconomic factors. Every sustainable technology or feature we incorporate into our products, such as rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient lighting, larger window or thicker frame, or even composting, must directly benefit our home buyers.”

Teh said that, as a public-listed company, SDB has formally incorporated its sustainability framework into its overall strategy. The framework has been adopted by SDB’s board of directors, reaffirming the property developer’s commitment to drive its sustainability agenda from the highest level of leadership.