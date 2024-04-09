Selangor registers export value of RM203.6 billion for January to July

SHAH ALAM: Selangor remains one of Malaysia’s largest exporters, with export value reaching RM203.66 billion from January to July 2024, said Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) senior board member Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin.

She said the impressive figure secures the state’s position as the third-largest exporter in the country, contributing significantly to Malaysia’s trade performance.

“Selangor’s economic vitality is also reflected in its investment landscape. In the first quarter of 2024, the state attracted RM12.4 billion in investments, placing it third in the nation,” she said at Selangor Export Day, organised by Matrade, today.

Hazimah remarked that the investments, spread across 415 projects, created 20,701 job opportunities. This reinforced Selangor’s position as Malaysia’s largest economy with a record economic activity surpassing RM400 billion in 2023.”

In 2023, Selangor’s export performance was particularly notable, recording RM332.79 billion and accounting for 23.3% of the country’s total exports, making it the third largest contributor.

She said the achievements are part of the strategic priorities outlined in the First Selangor Plan (RS-1), aimed at ensuring continued economic growth and positioning Selangor as one of Malaysia’s most advanced states.

The two-day Selangor Export Day being held at Shah Alam Convention Centre aims to reinforce the state’s position as a major contributor to national exports and as a key hub for the manufacturing sector across various industries.

The event was officiated by Selangor Executive Councillor for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Mohd Najwan Halimi, and was also attended by Selangor State Development Corporation deputy CEO (development) Md Kamarzan Md Rais.

Mohd Najwan said the event exceeded expectations, with around 240 participants, providing a valuable platform for local entrepreneurs to gain insights, strategies, and networking opportunities for expanding their businesses internationally.

“This year marks the second edition of the event with improvements focused on current needs, such as online and digital business opportunities,” he said in a press conference at the event.

According to the Malaysian Exporters Database, as of August 2024, Selangor has the highest number of small and medium enterprises, with a total of 6,927, accounting for 50.3% of the 13,774 companies registered with Matrade.

Mohd Najwan disclosed that there is an upcoming initiative in Nanning, China, which will be a strategic effort to support Selangor’s entrepreneurs in promoting their businesses internationally.

“The event, in late September, will provide selected entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their products and services in the Chinese market, offering them valuable exposure and the chance to build international trade connections. This initiative, backed by development programmes and strategic partnerships, demonstrates strong support for local businesses, aiming to enhance their growth and competitiveness on a global scale,” he said.