Selection of MNO for second 5G network to be completed by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: The selection of the mobile network operator (MNO) for the transition to the second 5G network is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind said conditions of the share subscription agreements (SSA) have been fulfilled by MNOs and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is now in the selection process.

“MCMC is in the process of looking at how it can begin the process of moving towards the second network. Now it’s a second stage where you can see the decisions taken as to who will build the next network. That is currently ongoing. I hope that can be announced soon and it can be completed before the end of the year,” he told reporters after the launch of TNG Digital Sdn Bhd’s gold investment product, e-Mas, today.

TNG Digital’s e-Mas, which is available within TNG eWallet, offers investors a way to diversify their portfolios.

TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said it targets 500,000 users for e-Mas by the end of this year.

“Just in the last one week, we already have more than 100,000 people registered for this account. More than 40,000 people have started investing. We really believe this e-Mas product will become the biggest gold investment portfolio in terms of number of users.”

Ni said that with the launch of e-Mas, TNG is broadening its range of investment products within TNG eWallet as part of its efforts to spearhead financial empowerment and accessibility for Malaysians.

“With e-Mas, we are offering a variety of products to cater to the diverse investment risk appetites among our users. Powered by CIMB Bank Bhd as the liquidity provider, users can invest in gold via TNG eWallet, and diversify their investment portfolios with a low entry amount of RM10,” he said.

CIMB Group wholesale banking Co-CEO Chu Kok Wei said CIMB is dedicated to pioneering a digital-centric approach to treasury products.

“We are leveraging our capabilities in risk management and digital treasury solutions. The collaboration with TNG Digital marks a transformative leap forward, which complements our longstanding presence in the wholesale financial market, he said.