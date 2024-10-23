$!Senoko Energy, Gentari to jointly explore Singapore import of hydrogen from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Senoko Energy Pte Ltd, one of Singapore’s largest energy companies, and Gentari Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaboratively explore the importation of hydrogen gas from Malaysia to Singapore.

A joint statement today said both parties will assess the feasibility of this import, with plans to integrate the hydrogen into Senoko Energy’s existing and new combined cycle gas turbine assets, enhancing their efficiency and environmental performance.

Gentari, a clean energy solutions provider, will supply the hydrogen through a 20-year supply agreement, expected to commence by 2029.

“Through this collaboration, Senoko Energy aims to reduce carbon emissions by 18,000 tCO2e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) annually in the first phase, which is equivalent to taking about 4,000 cars off the roads,” the statement said.

This reduction could potentially increase to 535,000 tCO2e in subsequent phases, equivalent to 119,000 cars.