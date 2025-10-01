Signature International to expand its reach, eyes 60 showrooms nationwide

KOTA DAMANSARA: Signature International Bhd is targeting 60 showrooms nationwide, aiming to strengthen its reach among Tier-1 and Tier-2 property developers and customers.

Group CEO KS Lau said the company, which already operates 50 outlets, plans to add about 10 stores while also branching into new lifestyle concepts.

“We are nurturing our existing stores and gradually adding more. The next step is to expand into curtain and furniture shops, creating an ecosystem where customers can choose one store or combine them into a lifestyle destination,” he told SunBiz at the launch of its 31st anniversary campaign today.

Lau said Signature International is carefully choosing prime locations for its expansion, focusing on major cities and large townships where accessibility, safety and customer convenience are assured.

“Location is everything. High-end customers expect good accessibility, parking and a safe environment. That is why our new stores will continue to open in Tier-1 cities like Johor and Penang, as well as in large townships with strong growth potential,” he added.

Signature International has already established its presence across most major cities in Malaysia, including Ipoh, Penang, Kota Bharu, Kuantan, Malacca and Negeri Sembilan.

“Every new township we see as a growth opportunity, and that is why you will find us in nearly every state capital today. Our strategy is to ensure that customers, wherever they are in key urban centres, have access to our stores and our promise of quality,” said Lau.

Looking ahead, the company is turning its focus towards second-tier cities as well, aiming to bring its products and lifestyle concepts to communities beyond state capitals.

“The next step is to reach customers in the second-largest cities of each state. These may be smaller stores, but they will give more people the chance to experience our quality products and elevate their living standards,” Lau said.

Signature International has also expanded into East Malaysia, with outlets in Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu and Miri in Sarawak, and in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The company has a presence in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

“We already have a presence in key cities across Sabah and Sarawak, allowing customers to experience our products. However, these outlets are typically smaller in scale compared to those in Peninsular Malaysia,” Lau said.

He added that the company’s interior fit-out segment is sharpening its focus on the commercial sector, which includes hotels, corporate towers, hospitality, wellness, food and beverage, and retail projects.

“We see strong opportunities in this space. Recently, we completed projects for Alliance Bank’s corporate tower, renovations for Maybank and Merdeka 118, as well as hotels. These contracts represent a significant revenue stream that supports the growth of our business.”

Lau said government support for foreign direct investment and the steady inflow of multinational corporations into Malaysia are creating new demand for high-quality interiors.

“While our built-in furniture business continues to serve the premium retail segment, the commercial fit-out business allows us to scale sustainably. By offering a complete solution – from cabinetry and furniture to bedding, flooring and curtains – we can increase the value per customer and strengthen our position as a total home and lifestyle solutions provider,” he explained.

Signature International has partnered with RHB Bank Bhd to make premium living more accessible, combining exclusive home design offers with tailored financing solutions. Through this collaboration, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and bundled home and renovation financing, creating a seamless journey from purchasing a property to designing their dream home.

The RHB Full Flexi Home Renovation Loan Financing offers up to 90% financing based on property value, plus an additional allocation of up to 30% for renovation expenses. This brings the total financing amount to as much as 120% of the property value, with a tenure of up to 35 years, providing homeowners with greater financial flexibility to upgrade, invest, and enhance their homes.