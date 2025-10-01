Pahang Sultan and Tengku Ampuan extend condolences on passing of former defence chief

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended their condolences to the family of the late General Tun Dr Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali.

Their Royal Highnesses shared the message via the official Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page following the former defence chief’s passing.

The royal couple also prayed for the late general’s soul to be blessed and placed among the faithful and righteous.

“They also prayed for the bereaved family to be granted strength and patience in facing this loss,“ the post read.

General Mohamed Hashim passed away at 11.52 am today at a private hospital here at the age of 90.

He was the younger brother of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, wife of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mohamed Hashim joined the Malaysian Armed Forces in 1957 and held various senior positions throughout his distinguished military career.

He was appointed Army Chief in 1985 before serving as the Chief of Defence Forces in 1987.

The former defence chief retired from military service in April 1992 after 35 years of service to the nation. – Bernama