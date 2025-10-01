Starbucks Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia unveil strategic partnership for Visit Malaysia 2026

PETALING JAYA: Starbucks Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia unveiled their partnership in support of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign in a prelaunch held at Starbucks Reserve Shoppes at Four Seasons Place in Kuala Lumpur today.
The event introduced a strategic partnership that will see the launch of exclusive merchandise, handcrafted beverages, and locally inspired food, all aimed at celebrating Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage and putting the VM2026 campaign on the global map.
As a global brand with local roots, Starbucks Malaysia is uniquely positioned to connect global audiences with authentic local experiences. This campaign marks a milestone for both brands in their shared mission to spotlight Malaysia’s unique stories, from flavours to community spirit.
Carrying the official theme of “Surreal Experiences”, VM2026 is set to showcase Malaysia’s unparalleled uniqueness. The campaign is symbolised by its two Malayan sun bear mascots, Wira and Manja.
Through this collaboration, Starbucks will complement the national campaign by delivering its known “Starbucks Experience” in unique Malaysian ways which blend global coffee culture alongside moments that celebrate the spirit of VM2026.
The collaboration will feature staggered releases, including a collection of limited-edition tumblers exclusively available at Starbucks Reserve Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, followed by all airport stores and select stores in Malaysia; specially crafted beverages celebrating bold local flavours.
Launching in 2026 are a bungkus (packed) concept food selection, paying nostalgic tribute to classic Malaysian delicacies; Starbucks Edition Wira and Manja, a keychain plushie set; Visit Malaysia 2026 Starbucks Cards; and more to be announced.
“This partnership with Starbucks Malaysia exemplifies how local and international brands can unite to showcase the richness and diversity of Malaysia,” said Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Manoharan Periasamy. “By blending creative storytelling, iconic branding, and distinctly Malaysian flavours, we are confident this partnership will inspire both locals and visitors to explore as well as celebrate the best of our nation in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.”
Beyond the initial launches, the collaboration will feature quarterly refreshes throughout 2026, developed in close partnerships with local artists and communities to introduce localised flavours and creative collaborations that keep the campaign fresh and engaging. In addition, the brand will unveil a series of flagship stores across Malaysia, designated as cultural destinations for 2026. These locations will showcase exclusive décor, immersive experiences and campaign-exclusive offerings, to enhance the VM2026 journey for both tourists and
locals.
“Starbucks is honoured to work alongside Tourism Malaysia on this meaningful initiative,” said Datuk Sydney Quays, group CEO of Berjaya Food Bhd.
“By bringing the Starbucks Experience to the forefront of this campaign, we aim to complement the surreal experiences of VM2026 with moments of connection in our stores. Beyond celebrating Malaysia with our customers both here and around the world, we hope that this collaboration also supports Tourism Malaysia’s ambitions under VM2026.”
The partnership marks the beginning of a year-long journey, with more announcements and launches to come as VM2026 draws closer. Together, Starbucks Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia look forward to inspiring the world to experience Malaysia Truly Asia.