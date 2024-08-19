Significs Technologies urges govt to upgrade security infrastructure at schools

PETALING JAYA: Significs Technologies Sdn Bhd is urging the government to upgrade the security infrastructure of schools in Malaysia, citing outdated and aging systems with growing risk to assets and overall safety.

Significs Technologies business development officer Muhammad Hayyul Qayyim said Malaysian schools are vulnerable to security breaches due to outdated systems, with some of them still using technology from the 1980s.

“The systems in use have been around since the 1980s and are outdated. This makes schools particularly vulnerable to security breaches,” he told SunBiz.

He said that many Malaysian schools have valuable assets, such as computers, which can be a major security concern. “This is a significant point of vulnerability. And right now, our intention is to spread this awareness everywhere.”

Muhammad Hayyul said that as the country moves towards digitalisation in various sectors such as healthcare, education should not be left behind.

“The government needs to pay attention to security at educational institutions and schools which have their own security departments but need improvement,” he said.

Muhammad Hayyul mentioned that Significs Technologies is expanding its solution – GuardExpert PRO – into schools.

“We have been in discussions with the Ministry of Education to present our system to government agencies. Additionally, we are sharing our technology with security companies and have entered into joint ventures and memorandums of understanding with several partners,” he disclosed.

The company’s solution, he added, offers real-time monitoring and management and the system allows for easier management and monitoring of security guards and assets without the need for manual data transfer.