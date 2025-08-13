Swiss pilot breaks solar plane altitude record with 9,521-metre flight

GENEVA: Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan has set a new altitude record for solar-powered electric aircraft by reaching 9,521 metres during a landmark flight from Sion airport.

The SolarStratos team confirmed the achievement on Wednesday, surpassing the previous 9,235-metre record held since 2010 by Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg.

Domjan’s five-hour and nine-minute flight utilised warm air thermals to climb beyond the longstanding benchmark in sustainable aviation.

“I share this moment of joy with all the people who have been preparing for this achievement for years,“ Domjan said while celebrating with traditional Swiss raclette.

The flight data will undergo verification by the World Air Sports Federation to confirm the new record using standard density altitude measurements.

Domjan now targets becoming the first pilot to fly a solar-powered aircraft above 10,000 metres, matching commercial airliner cruising altitudes.

The team ultimately aims to achieve the first manned solar flight into the stratosphere, which begins at approximately 12,000 metres above Switzerland.

“This achievement marks a major milestone on the path toward reaching the stratosphere using only solar power,“ stated the SolarStratos team.

Their mission seeks to demonstrate renewable energy potential through groundbreaking aviation feats that inspire environmental protection. – AFP