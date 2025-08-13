Three Malaysian teens to train at Tottenham Hotspur via Dashing Talent Scholarship

THREE young Malaysian footballers will get the chance to train at Tottenham Hotspur’s elite academy in London.

The opportunity comes through the Dashing Talent Scholarship, an initiative by a men’s grooming brand, targeting players aged 15 to 18.

A total of 120 shortlisted talents will compete for the three coveted spots at the prestigious English Premier League club’s training centre.

“We urge young talents who are interested to submit a short video clip showcasing their football skills,” said Dashing in a statement.

Entries can be sent to the official Instagram and TikTok accounts of the Dashing Talent Scholarship (@biasiswabakatdashing).

An expert coaching panel will review all submissions and select the top 120 players for further evaluation.

The shortlisted talents will attend a talent identification camp at Arena Sukan Kuala Lumpur in October.

Tottenham Hotspur’s global development coaches will oversee the camp, which includes structured assessments and intensive training.

The programme aims to identify players with the potential to compete at an international level. - Bernama