Sime Motors celebrates 45-years of automotive leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Motors marked a significant milestone recently with a grand 45th anniversary gala themed “Orchestrating Excellence: Celebrating 45 Years of Sime Motors in Malaysia.”

The event brought together Sime Motors’ stakeholders for an evening of music and appreciation at the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

The gala featured world-class musical performances under the direction of renowned conductor Gerald Salonga, with pianist Liu Muyu and acclaimed Malaysian vocalist Aina Abdul.

A key highlight of the evening was the recognition of Sime Motors’ brand principals and partners, whose support has been integral to the company’s growth and success.

Tokens of appreciation were presented by Andrew Basham, managing director of

Sime Motors, together with Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Southeast Asia, Sime

Motors, to representatives from BMW Group Malaysia, BYD , DENZA, Ford Malaysia,

Hyundai Malaysia, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche Malaysia and Volvo Cars Malaysia.

Basham said, “This milestone is a celebration of the people and partnerships that have shaped Sime Motors into what it is today. For 45 years, we have worked hand in hand with our principals, customers and employees to deliver excellence across every part of the automotive journey. Looking ahead, we are committed to continue driving innovation, strengthening our partnerships and creating outstanding experiences for our customers in Malaysia.”

The evening celebrated Sime Motors’ legacy and reaffirmed its ambition to lead Malaysia’s automotive sector into the future through innovation, strong partnerships and a dedicated focus on customer excellence.