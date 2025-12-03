Solarvest collaborates with A1Health on RE adoption

KUALA LUMPUR: Solarvest Holdings Bhd has partnered with Asia OneHealthcare group (A1Health) to accelerate renewable energy (RE) adoption in Malaysia’s healthcare sector.

As part of this collaboration, the clean energy infrastructure developer will install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across Ara Damansara Medical Centre, Bukit Tinggi Medical Centre, ParkCity Medical Centre and Subang Jaya Medical Centre, hospitals under the A1Health.

Both organisations are also actively exploring further nationwide expansion.

This collaboration builds upon Solarvest’s strong track record in the industry, having successfully developed solar infrastructures across 14 hospitals under A1Health, including 10 Columbia Asia Hospitals.

With additional 611 kWp solar installation, the four hospitals are expected to generate close to 800,000 kWh of clean energy annually. To date, A1Health has a cumulative solar PV generation of over 5,000,000 kWp, further reinforcing its commitment as in renewable energy solutions for healthcare industries.

These transition to solar energy is projected to deliver cost savings of more than RM2.7 million, while reducing approximately 3,200 tonnes of carbon emissions by per year.

Solarvest executive director and group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said that by integrating clean energy infrastructure into the healthcare industry, hospitals can reduce electricity costs by up to 30% while significantly reduce carbon emissions by thousands of metric tonnes annually.

“This initiative not only enhances operational efficiency for hospitals but also sets a precedent for a greener, more sustainable healthcare future,” he added.

A1Health marketing, communications and sustainability group head Mandy Phang said their partnership with Solarvest marks a significant step in integrating renewable energy solutions into their operations, reinforcing their commitment to reducing carbon emissions and driving long-term cost efficiencies.

“Together, we are strengthening our environmental responsibility and ensuring a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem that benefits our patients, staff, and the communities we serve,” she added.

Solar PV systems in healthcare cut conventional energy use, promote sustainability, and offer long-term environmental and financial benefits.