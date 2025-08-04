‘Something new and exciting’ is in the air

SEPANG: Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) will announce “something new and exciting” at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair scheduled for April 18-20.

Its chief commercial officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran hinted at the possibility of new routes or increased frequencies for existing ones.

“It would be something really interesting. So besides the promotions on the existing routes, there’ll be something new for customers,” he said at a press conference yesterday on MAG’s return as Matta Fair’s official airline partner and premier sponsor.

Dersenish said MAG will offer 15% of its seat capacity across various routes under promotional fares at the three-day fair to be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), Kuala Lumpur.

He said Malaysia Airlines will offer fare discounts of up to 30% across its international and regional network while Firefly will roll out domestic fares starting from RM59 all in.

Additionally, MAG will offer a 15% discount on ancillary products such as seat selection, meals, and baggage.

“Beyond fares, Enrich members can look forward to a 48-hour early bird sale beginning April 15, which allows them to enjoy an extra 5% discount on top of existing deals, along with bonus points for bookings made in advance,” he added.

Dersenish said MAG will present its full suite of offerings through a dedicated MAG Pavilion spread across more than 70 booths. Visitors can expect attractive deals from Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, AMAL, Enrich, JourneyFi, and MH Holidays.

“This year we will probably show a lot more virtual reality – that immersive experience in terms of looking at destinations. It’s not just a booth to see our products. It’s also a space to interact and engage,” he said, adding that customers will be able to win travel merchandise and access globally limited gifts.

Dersenish also confirmed that several Manchester United Legends are expected to appear across all three days of the fair at the MAG Pavilion.

“Not one, not two – probably three or more. These are not just any former players. They are part of the Treble-winning squad under Sir Alex Ferguson. These are the legends of the legends,” he said.

Dersenish also highlighted MAG’s strong performance on key routes over the past year, with Paris emerging as one of the group’s top-performing destinations.

“There are also others which have been going up very well – Maldives, and interestingly in South Asia, we’ve seen a great pickup in routes like Trivandrum,” he said.

He added that Firefly, MAG’s subsidiary airline, also saw strong demand for domestic travel, contributing significantly to MAG’s overall recovery and growth. – Bernama