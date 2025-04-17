IPOH: A police report has been lodged over a viral incident in which workers at a restaurant in Menglembu allegedly obstructed Ipoh City Council (MBI) enforcement officers from carrying out their duties.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the report was lodged at 6.43 pm on Wednesday (April 16) by a 40-year-old MBI enforcement officer who was involved in the incident.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that, while acting on a complaint from the MBI Health Department to confiscate chairs and tables at the premises, the complainant and the enforcement team were provoked by one of the restaurant workers.

“The suspect is alleged to have uttered abusive words and attempted to obstruct the enforcement officers from discharging their duties. The complainant also claimed that the individual punched one of the officers,” he said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Abang Zainal urged those with information on the incident to contact Inspector Sheikh Fateeha Iman at 010-290 8095 or visit the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 353 and Section 186 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

Earlier, a five-minute and 57-second video, posted by the owner of a Facebook account, went viral, showing law enforcement officers raiding a premises believed to be a restaurant.

The video also showed a woman collapsing and a scuffle between law enforcement officers and several individuals.