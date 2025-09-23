South Korea president says US tariff talks worry foreign exchange market

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung stated that negotiations with the United States on tariffs have stirred concerns in the foreign exchange market.

Lee expressed confidence that the two sides would reach a solution ensuring commercial rationality.

He made these comments during a meeting with some members of the US Congress in New York on Monday.

The meeting occurred while Lee was attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting this week.

South Korea is currently in talks to finalise a trade deal with the United States to lower import duties imposed by President Donald Trump.

Lee has previously indicated that a major South Korean investment in the US proposed as part of the deal could impact the country’s foreign exchange reserves. – Reuters