Stamp duty reforms won’t have major impact on property market: Knight Frank Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s property market is set to experience a transformation with the government rolling out its phased Stamp Duty Self-Assessment System (STSDS) starting January 2026.

Knight Frank Malaysia group managing director Keith Ooi provided critical insights into how these changes could shape market sentiment, affordability and the country’s appeal to investors.

He said the market will face only minimal disruptions as the reforms are not expected to negatively impact market sentiment or property affordability significantly.

“The current stamp duty rates remain unchanged, ensuring stability for buyers and developers alike. First-time home buyers will continue to enjoy full exemptions for properties valued up to RM500,000, easing their financial burden,” he told SunBiz.

Commenting on boosting transparency with challenges ahead, Ooi said the STSDS mandates that taxpayers self-assess and pay duties through the Inland Revenue Board’s STAMPS platform, promoting efficiency and transparency.

“However, administrative hurdles such as proper classification of transactions and the risk of late penalties may pose challenges, particularly for developers and smaller stakeholders,” he said, emphasising the importance of engaging legal and financial experts to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.

Despite the reforms, Ooi stressed, Malaysia remains a competitive market for foreign investors. “With a fixed 4% stamp duty rate and investor-friendly programmes like the Malaysia My Second Home and Premium Visa Programme, the country continues to attract international buyers.

He said Malaysia’s relatively affordable property prices enhance its appeal compared with other markets in the region, such as Singapore, where foreign buyer stamp duties are significantly higher.

On long-term benefits for the property market, Ooi said that while the initial phases of implementation may bring operational challenges, Knight Frank believes the long-term benefits outweigh the costs.

“The reforms are expected to streamline property transactions, bolster compliance, and create a more transparent system that enhances investor confidence in Malaysia’s property market. For stakeholders, staying informed and proactive is crucial. Participating in industry workshops and consulting professionals to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape effectively, is vital.”

Knight Frank foresees the reforms benefiting the property market by simplifying and modernising processes in the long term, Ooi said.

“Malaysia’s property market remains resilient, driven largely by domestic demand. These reforms, while initially demanding, aim to ensure a more efficient and transparent system that bolsters investor confidence in the country’s real estate sector,” he added.

Ooi expressed optimism that Malaysia’s property market looks poised for a smoother and more efficient future as it adapts to the changes.