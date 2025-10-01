PM Anwar praises MACC’s bold actions against influential figures in corruption fight

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has praised the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for its bold actions against influential figures in corruption cases.

He assured that the MADANI government would continue supporting MACC’s efforts to combat corruption and abuse of power nationwide.

“I see that the MACC has shaken the country with its courage in acting against anyone who is considered to have violated the law,“ said Anwar.

“Congratulations to all, the MACC has demonstrated great courage to act against the most influential dignitaries.”

He spoke at MACC’s 58th anniversary celebration and the launch of ‘Keep Malaysia Clean’ here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar attended the event.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was also present among the distinguished guests.

Anwar stated that MACC now implements comprehensive action meticulously while bravely taking risks despite opposition.

“(The MACC is now implementing) a comprehensive action carefully, courageously and is willingly taking risks,“ he noted.

“We are proud of what the MACC has done and I salute the courage of the team (MACC members).”

The Prime Minister emphasised that no nation can survive corruption’s destructive impact regardless of wealth.

“However great and rich a country, it is impossible to survive if there is leakage or corruption spreads,“ he warned.

“History also proves the ups and downs of civilisation due to the destruction of corruption in the system.”

Anwar criticised parties disputing MACC investigations involving influential figures or multi-million ringgit cases.

“If you search people with hundreds of millions of ringgit and billions of ringgit, the risk is great and there maybe not much support,“ he observed.

He stressed that previous service to the nation doesn’t exempt anyone from legal provisions.

“Many give the excuse that the person has served, is unwell or has helped the country a lot, but service is not an excuse to prevent action,“ Anwar declared.

“Everyone serves...even the most corrupt served.”

He concluded that political will and existing provisions would enable MACC to achieve greater success in its anti-corruption mission. – Bernama