Starbucks Malaysia committed to supporting local enterprises, developing talent

KUALA LUMPUR: Starbucks Malaysia’s participation in the Pernas International Franchise Festival 2025 (PIFF 2025), held recently, underscores its ongoing efforts to support local entrepreneurship, foster talent development and contribute to community growth.

As a co-sponsor of the event organised by Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (Pernas), Starbucks Malaysia is aligned with the organisation’s mission to promote and support local businesses.

Starbucks Malaysia’s regional operations manager, Rahida Ab Rashid, highlighted the company’s commitment to creating a positive community impact.

“By participating in PIFF 2025, we aim to celebrate Malaysia’s entrepreneurs. Starbucks believes in empowering local communities through initiatives that provide growth opportunities and support for small businesses,” she said.

Built specifically for PIFF 2025, Starbucks Malaysia’s booth was designed to resemble its premium store format, Starbucks Reserve.

“Our booth showcased our latest beverage lineup, focusing on Starbucks Reserve stores and their unique manual brewing techniques,” Rahida shared with SunBiz.

Explaining the distinctive offerings of Starbucks Reserve, she said, “Our Reserve stores provide premium coffee and experiences available only at select locations. Customers can expect a different ambiance, tailored service standards, and baristas certified as Coffee Masters, ensuring a premium experience.”

In a global first, Malaysia became the pioneering market for the “Extract Chilling Technology” brewing, an innovative brewing technique yet to be introduced in other Starbucks markets worldwide. “You cannot get this in any other Starbucks abroad,” Rahida emphasised.

The festival also provided an exclusive sneak peek at Starbucks Malaysia’s latest innovation, a new cold brew tonic beverage that blends sparkling water with a special coffee blend and strawberry flavour.

Visitors at PIFF 2025 enjoyed an exclusive first taste of the new offering before the official launch in Starbucks Reserve outlets.

Rahida revealed new additions to Starbucks Malaysia’s beverage lineup, including cold brew malt, chocolate malt, classic affogato and duo scoop ice cream, all set to debut at select locations.

The booth also showcased life-sized Bearista and mini-Bearista collectibles, which were launched in celebration of Starbucks Malaysia’s 25th anniversary in December 2023.

A year-long campaign titled “Brewing Art for Good: The Bearista Project” was introduced as part of the brand’s commitment to innovation and community empowerment. The project collaborates with local artists, including deaf and autistic individuals, to design 25 Bearista.

“Operating through the lens of humanity, part of the proceeds collected from the campaign will be contributed back to the artists as well as Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund,” said Alia Emira Ismail, head of public relations and communications, Berjaya Food Bhd.

“We will announce the funds during our campaign grand finale ceremony later this month”, she added..