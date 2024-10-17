Stellantis brings Leapmotor to Malaysia, marks new all-electric brand’s debut in Asean

PETALING JAYA: Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker and leading mobility solutions provider, has introduced Leapmotor, a new all-electric brand under its portfolio, in Malaysia.

With the support of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), the brand is making its Southeast Asian debut with the launch of the Leapmotor C10, showcasing Stellantis’ commitment to bringing innovative multi-energy cars, including new energy vehicles to Malaysia and the region.

Leapmotor’s expansion outside of China is driven by a 51:49 Stellantis-led joint venture called Leapmotor International, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The joint venture between Stellantis and Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co Ltd gives Stellantis the exclusive rights for the export and sale, as well as manufacturing of Leapmotor products outside China. Malaysia is the second country to introduce Leapmotor, following the launch in Europe last month.

International Trade and Investment Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz who officiated at the launch, said, “The collaboration between Stellantis and Leapmotor goes beyond the launch of a new EV; it supports our industrial reform goals of innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness in the automotive sector under both the National Automotive Policy and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

“Stellantis' decision to introduce Leapmotor C10 into the Malaysian market enhances our capabilities and standing regionally, while also strengthening our position within the global automotive industry.”

According to data from Malaysian Automotive Association, 6,117 battery-electric vehicles (BEV) were sold in the first half of 2024, witnessing a surge in the EV market, marking a 112% increase from the same period last year. This growth signals that Malaysian consumers show an increasing demand for EVs

Tengku Zafrul emphasised that initiatives such as the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) and NIMP 2030 are crucial in establishing Malaysia as a hub for next-generation vehicles (NxGV), and serve as a foundation for Malaysia to accelerate its EV adoption and attract global automotive giants to invest in local manufacturing, research and development, and talent development.

Stellantis Asean COO Daniel Gonzalez said, “Malaysia is a key market for Stellantis, and was chosen as the first market of entry for Leapmotor in this region because there is a strong demand for EV. Additionally, Miti and Mida have been very supportive in driving adoption of NEVs through various incentives to achieve the country's net zero emission goals by 2050. With Leapmotor now part of Stellantis’ offerings in Malaysia, we are bringing cutting-edge EV technologies to consumers, aiming to contribute to the country’s goal of achieving 15% of total industry volume for EVs and hybrids by 2030.”

Stellantis also announced its plans in Malaysia, including local assembly of multi-energy vehicles of Stellantis brands at the Stellantis Gurun facility in Kedah catering to markets in Asean, as well as further contributing to the local supply chain, talent development and job creation.

Stellantis was formed in 2021 following the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The merger brought together a portfolio of iconic brands including Fiat, Chrysler, Peugeot, Jeep, Citroen, Alfa Romeo and Ram. In 2021, Stellantis acquired 100% ownership of the Gurun plant which is positioned to become its regional manufacturing hub, as part of its “Built in Asean for Asean” roadmap. The automaker also established its India and Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

In March this year, Stellantis launched its National Sales Company in Malaysia with a dedicated team to direct and manage marketing, sale distribution and aftersales in the country.