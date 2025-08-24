Strong recurring income base boosts Go Hub’s Q2 results

PETALING JAYA: Go Hub Capital Bhd, a key transportation information technology (IT) solutions provider, recorded revenue of RM11.25 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25), a 13.18% increase from RM9.94 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024 (Q2’24) and a 19.55% increase from RM9.41 million in the immediate preceding quarter (Q1’25).

For the quarter, Go Hub transportation IT solutions which includes terminal operating system, bus operating system and automated fare collection system, continued to be the core contributor, accounting for 98% of total revenue.

Profit before tax rose to RM2.05 million from RM1.26 million a year earlier, while profit after tax (PAT) climbed to RM1.45 million compared to RM880,000 previously. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PAT surged more than sevenfold against RM180,000 in Q1’25, underscoring stronger operating leverage as recurring revenue contributions ramped up.

On a half-year basis, Go Hub posted cumulative revenue of RM20.65 million and PAT of RM1.64 million. The group’s gross profit margin improved to 52.51% in Q2 FY’25, supported by the commencement of bus terminal operations in Gombak and the implementation of the Taxi Queue Management System (TQMS) in KLIA Terminal 1 earlier this year.

Go Hub executive director and CEO Tan Cherng Thong said: “Q2 FY2025 reflected the strength of our recurring income base. The commencement of new operations such as the Gombak bus terminal and the KLIA TQMS project contributed positively to our financial performance, reinforcing the resilience of our business model. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, we delivered notable improvements in both revenue and profitability, validating the long-term value of our earlier investments in workforce expansion and project readiness.”

He added, “The digitalisation of Malaysia’s public transport ecosystem remains a compelling growth avenue. With our expanded operational footprint and upcoming integrated centre in the Klang Valley, we are well-positioned to deliver future-ready solutions that enhance the commuting experience and support the nation’s transportation agenda.”

Looking ahead, Go Hub remains optimistic as it actively participates in several public and private tenders, with outcomes expected in the second half of 2025. The group sees rising opportunities from the government’s focus on expanding cashless payment systems, rail station extensions, and other infrastructure initiatives. Coupled with its artificial intelligence-driven development roadmap and enhanced workforce capabilities, Go Hub is confident in sustaining long-term growth and creating value for its stakeholders.