Sandro Tonali scores late winner as Italy beat Israel 5-4 in World Cup qualifier

SANDRO Tonali scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a vital 5-4 victory for Italy against Israel in their 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The Newcastle United midfielder’s speculative effort found its way through a crowd of players and into the net just as Italy appeared to be throwing away a two-goal lead.

Italy had established a 4-2 advantage in the 81st minute through substitute Giacomo Raspadori’s goal before a clumsy Alessandro Bastoni own-goal and Dor Peretz’s header drew Israel level.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledged the importance of the win while criticising his team’s defensive fragility.

“We’ll take the win which was crucial for us, but we’re completely nuts, nuts because we conceded some absurd goals,“ said Gattuso.

“We need to work on that because we’re too fragile, we concede goals too easily.”

The victory moves Italy level on nine points with Israel in Group I, though Israel have played one more game.

Italy now trail group leaders Norway by three points with a chance to claim the sole direct qualifying spot.

Moise Kean had earlier scored Italy’s first two goals to cancel out Manuel Locatelli’s early own-goal and Peretz’s fabulous 52nd-minute strike.

The match was played against a political backdrop due to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, with Italian fans turning their backs during the Israeli national anthem.

Israel’s players wore black armbands in honour of victims from a deadly shooting at a bus stop in east Jerusalem earlier that day. – AFP