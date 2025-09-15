How has your life experience shaped you into the leader you are today?

My diverse career journey from legal practice to corporate communications, event management, and Aerospace MRO has instilled resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning. Each transition requires me to adapt quickly, learn rapidly, and communicate clearly under pressure. These experiences deepened my commitment to inclusive leadership. I have learned the importance of maintaining balance and authenticity in both professional and personal spheres.

What traits do you look for in talent, and how do you decide who is the right fit for a role?

In the MRO and aerospace industry, especially at Global Turbine Asia, we seek talents who demonstrate not only technical excellence but also their passion and adaptability. This sector demands continuous learning over the years. We recognise the right fit by consistent performance, resilience under pressure, and a strong alignment with our values of safety, innovation, and customer focus.

How do you see the industry evolving in the future?

The aerospace and defence sectors are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and sustainability imperatives. For Global Turbine Asia, we see predictive maintenance, green propulsion technologies, and smarter, more collaborative global supply chains as key drivers of future growth. These shifts are also influenced by evolving geopolitical dynamics, requiring agility and strategic foresight from industry leaders.

What advice would you give to those looking to start their career or launch a business?

I would advise them to be bold, identify a clear differentiator and build on it. Make sure to surround yourself with mentors, remain adaptable, and commit to continuous learning. Whether you’re starting a career or launching a business, I believe success requires courage, smart risk-taking, and the ability to collaborate and grow through challenges.

How has mentorship impacted your professional growth?

Mentorship has been a cornerstone of my professional growth and personal development. My earliest mentor, my father, instilled in me confidence, attention to detail, and clear thinking during our early years in event management. That foundation has inspired my dedication to mentoring others, especially women entering high-tech industries, empowering them to navigate challenges and seize opportunities with confidence.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received in your career?

Legacy is not what you build—it’s who you build up. This wisdom continuously guides me to lead with humility, empathy, and a deep sense of responsibility towards developing others.

If you could spend an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

Oprah Winfrey. Beyond her immense success in media, she embodies visionary leadership rooted in resilience and emotional intelligence. What truly inspires me is her unwavering commitment to philanthropy, especially in education and empowering women globally. Oprah’s ability to connect authentically with people, create meaningful dialogue, and drive positive societal change is something I deeply admire and aspire to learn from. An hour with her would be an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into leading with both strength and compassion.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced, and what did you learn from it?

Losing my life partner unexpectedly was profoundly challenging, compelling me to grow immediately as the family’s sole decision-maker and support pillar. It taught me the importance of passion, perspective, and a healthy work-life balance. Navigating the global pandemic also reinforced resilience, agility, and proactive leadership.

What man-made innovation fascinates or confounds you, and why?

Exploration technologies, both oceanic (Oceans) and space-related (the Cosmos) fascinate me. Scuba diving allows humans to experience underwater biodiversity intimately, while advancements in space exploration technology continually expand our cosmic understanding.

What do you consider Malaysia’s greatest brand?

Undoubtedly, Petronas symbolises Malaysia’s resilience, innovation, and global excellence, consistently projecting national pride internationally.

What’s a must-read for every business owner or manager?

Start with Why by Simon Sinek focusing on leadership, motivation, and purpose. It provides essential guidance for business leaders at any career or technological cycle stage.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind as a leader?

As stated earlier, “Legacy is not what you build—it’s who you build up.” I aim to create pathways for young Malaysians, especially women, to excel in aerospace technology, engineering, and R&D. I founded the Nonee Ashirin Foundation to empower marginalised communities through educational opportunities in STEM and space technology.