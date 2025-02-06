How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Throughout my career, I’ve always been willing to push my limits. I started in IT, but I didn’t confine myself to a narrow role. Instead, I continuously expanded my capabilities, moving into operations and exploring various opportunities that aligned with my skills. A defining moment was leaving the UK and working internationally in Oman, Qatar, and Malaysia. These experiences were transformative — they gave me an immense amount of professional and personal insight. Each international posting challenged me to adapt, learn, and grow in ways I never anticipated.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

I’m looking for individuals with a “get up and go” attitude. To me, that means people who are natural initiative-takers and proactive problem-solvers. I care less about academic credentials and more about their mindset. When I interview, I pay close attention to how candidates express themselves — how they talk about their experiences and the challenges they’ve faced. It’s not just about what they’ve done, but how they’ve approached doing it. I want to see that spark of positivity, that ability to look for opportunities even within challenges.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

The future of our industry is all about personalisation and new event formats. We’re seeing a massive transformation in how events are designed. While educational elements remain important, the focus has shifted dramatically towards networking and collaboration. Conferences are no longer just about sitting and listening — they’re about creating meaningful connections and interactive experiences.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Be prepared to fail - and more importantly, don’t view failure as a flaw. See it as a learning experience. Every setback is an opportunity to grow, to understand what doesn’t work, and to refine your approach. The most successful people aren’t those who never fail, but those who learn quickly from their failures.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

The technological revolution isn’t coming — it’s here. The question now is whether we’re evolving fast enough to match its pace. There’s no shortage of powerful tools and platforms — what’s missing is a mindset shift. We must let go of rigid, traditional frameworks and create space for agile, future-focused thinking. That’s where the real transformation happens.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Mentorship in my past roles has been very informal. I’ve worked with some great people — and some not-so-great ones too. I’ve learned new skills and competencies, and grown with each new challenge presented to me. What I valued most throughout my career are those people and organisations that allowed me to push myself forward — probably not without some risk on their part, I’m sure.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

Over the next five years, my priority is to successfully complete our ambitious refurbishment programme for Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, while driving a centre-wide digital transformation. My goal is to ensure that, by the time my tenure ends, the venue is not only future-ready but firmly positioned as a global leader in our industry. I want to leave behind a legacy of innovation, agility, and resilience — a foundation that will support the venue’s success for the next 20 years and beyond.

Best piece of advice you ever got on your career.

“Don’t ask for permission; ask for forgiveness.”

As long as you’re doing things for the right reasons, don’t wait — just do them. Waiting and bureaucracy can cause delays. Move forward, and if you make a mistake, learn from it and keep going. Decisive action is often more valuable than perfect planning.

Having said this, don’t break your key governance guidelines. Perhaps I should be saying “Be bold but stay aligned”.

Most admired business leader? Why?

Richard Branson, without a doubt. He represents fearless entrepreneurship — someone who backs his ideas, embraces risk, and doesn’t shy away from failure. What I admire most is his ability to stay grounded, communicate authentically, and maintain a strong vision across such a diverse portfolio of businesses.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

I’m constantly talking to people, attending events to meet peers, learn, and see what’s happening. Reading is also crucial whether that’s international news, social commentary or industry related. I like to make sure to stay informed about current trends, market changes, and industry developments.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

It would probably be someone from the technology world given the current rapid pace of technology including AI.

Someone like Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft or Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. These people have big visions for the future but still must balance the now. Both talk about the practical application of technology as an enabler for business and people rather than technology for technology’s sake. And both emphasise the human impact of technology. Not quite a people-first approach with either, but this is a definite consideration.

We ourselves (at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre), whilst not quite on the scale of Altman and Nadella, are trying to push forward and further digitalise our business, progress a grand refurbishment plan for the physical space, while simultaneously maintaining “business as usual” and managing the impact of change on our employees, many of whom have been with us for years.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? And what did you learn from it?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was joining a project during the pre-opening phase of a major venue still under construction. Many roles and responsibilities were undefined at the time I joined the project, which meant I had to wear multiple hats — often in areas far outside my expertise. Coming from a technology background, I suddenly found myself contributing to decisions about building layouts, operating equipment, and back-of-house logistics. It was daunting, but it taught me the value of humility, adaptability, and collaboration. I learned to ask for help, trust the expertise around me, and grow through the discomfort. It was a defining experience, especially as it coincided with my move out of the UK as part of my first international posting.

What was the most outlandish business proposal you have ever heard of?

I don’t believe any proposal is truly outlandish.

In my view, you must aim big — really big — and then work on making those ideas fit within budget and operational constraints. My philosophy is simple: if you aim small, you’ll only achieve small things. Always aim big. You might not accomplish everything, but the process will give you incredible insights into what’s possible. It’s about stretching your imagination and then finding practical ways to bring those ambitious ideas to life.

What man made innovation confounds you? Why?

The internet. I remember the times before the internet (or at least the World Wide Web) was thrown at us in the early 1990s. We managed to run our lives, our workplaces, international business, without reliance on an invisible web of technology that has no owner. Now we cannot do many things without resorting to Google or our smart phones to search for an answer.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

As someone from the UK, I see Malaysia’s greatest brand as its people. Long before I ever set foot here, I knew of Malaysia through global icons like Jimmy Choo, Michelle Yeoh, and Ping Coombes (a past UK Masterchef winner originally from Ipoh). These individuals are world-class talents who’ve carried Malaysia’s identity, creativity, and culture onto the global stage. They reflect the country’s true strength — a diverse, driven, and talented population.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Stay informed. My advice is simple: make sure to read about world affairs, markets, trends, and social changes. Essentially, read daily business news. It’s not about one specific book but about maintaining a constant pulse on what’s happening in the global business landscape.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Climate change is at the forefront of global discussions, but action remains inconsistent. Many businesses, including ours, are aligning with international frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement under the UNFCCC. In our industry, we’ve committed to the Net Zero Carbon Events pledge and are actively reviewing waste management, resource use, and operational efficiency.

However, progress varies significantly across sectors. While some companies are embracing sustainability, others continue to struggle with challenges like packaging waste, plastics, or the impact of transportation. More robust policies and incentives are needed to drive faster, more widespread transformation.

What are the top three factors you would attribute to your success?

First, my willingness to try new things. I’m never satisfied with the status quo — I’m always looking for better ways to do things, even if it means stepping into the unknown.

Second, the people around me. I’ve been fortunate to work with individuals who are forward-thinking, self-motivated, and focused on solutions. Shared ambition goes a long way.

And third, my sense of urgency. Some might call it impatience, but I see it as a drive to get things done quickly and well. I also have a habit of occasionally zooming in on details while keeping an eye on the bigger picture — that dual focus has helped me stay connected with how changes may impact our teams and customers, so we deliver results consistently.

Tell us a joke.

I’m not very good at telling jokes as I always forget the punchline. Let’s try this one...

So, I was in a shoe shop this morning trying on a shoe, I said to the assistant “It’s too tight”. She said, “Try it with the tongue out.”

I said, “It’s no good, it’s still too tight.”