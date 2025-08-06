KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways heading to the Klang Valley has slowed down as of 8 pm tonight, as people begin to return to the capital after the Aidiladha holiday.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) said traffic flow from the north to the Klang Valley on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) was reported to be slow at several locations, including Alor Setar Selatan to Sungai Petani, Bandar Cassia to Taiping and Sungai Perak to Ipoh.

Slow traffic was also reported from Gopeng to Sungkai and Behrang towards Rawang.

“Traffic flow from the south on the PLUS highway was reported to be slow from Pagoh to Ayer Keroh and the Ayer Keroh Rest and Service Area to Nilai,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Traffic flow from the east to the Klang Valley on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 is reported to be slow at Lanchang to Karak Toll Plaza, Karak to Bukit Tinggi and Genting Sempah to Gombak Toll Plaza.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the toll-free PLUSLine 1-800-88-0000 and the X site @plustrafik or the LLM Info Trafik WhatsApp channel and the X site @llmtrafik.