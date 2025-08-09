Suling Hill Development starts building Northern TechValley @ BKE flyover bridge

PETALING JAYA: Suling Hill Development Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd and property developer Majestic Gen Sdn Bhd, reached a new milestone in the development of its RM1.3 billion freehold Northern TechValley @ BKE Industrial Park, commencing construction of a flyover bridge that enhances the park’s connectivity to the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) in Penang.

The RM30 million flyover bridge, a private initiative by Suling Hill Development, spans 413 metres and is a core component of the park’s infrastructure. It is designed to accelerate logistics efficiency, ease traffic congestion and enhance mobility for surrounding communities. This commitment to delivering an integrated, high-performance industrial ecosystem is a key initiative to attract high-tech manufacturing to the state.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on the flyover bridge, Penang state exco for local government and town and country planning H’ng Mooi Lye pointed to the success of Northern TechValley @ BKE as a result of strong public-private cooperation.

He said the project is strategically aligned with Penang Structure Plan 2030, positioning it as a catalyst for high-value, innovation-driven industries and driving significant job creation.

Suling Hill Development director and AME Elite Consortium executive director and group CEO Dylan Tan Teck Eng said, “Northern TechValley @ BKE represents our strategic expansion into a vibrant Penang market. We are leveraging our expertise in developing and managing industrial parks to create a future-ready ecosystem with best-in-class sustainability principles.”

He added, “The strong interest from domestic and international companies shows we are addressing a crucial market demand. Our commitment to the park’s infrastructure will deliver a competitive advantage for businesses, foster new economic opportunities for the local community, and support Penang’s economic blueprint.”

Northern TechValley @ BKE, a 176-acre freehold industrial park launched in 2024, is pioneering a standard for industrial development in the region. Designed as a future-ready launchpad for high-value industries, including electrical and electronics, precision engineering and logistics hubs, the park will strengthen Penang’s industrial ecosystem and position Seberang Perai as a key hub.

The park upholds green practices and environmental standards, preserving the lush greenery and natural environment of Suling Hill. It holds GreenRE certification for its township and buildings, which affirms its environmental excellence and will facilitate smoother export, with sustainability as a core design principle.