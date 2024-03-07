Super app for property sector in the works, set for launch by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is developing a super app that allows potential homeowners or buyers to access data on developers and projects with the aim of enhancing ease of doing business and reducing property overhang, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

The system utilising big data analytics is expected to be launched by 2025 at the latest.

“This will improve the ease of doing business and help potential homeowners make more accurate decisions. This is also why it will help reduce property overhang,” Nga said at a press conference after delivering his speech at Archidex 2024 today.

He said developers can use this big data analysis to conduct feasibility studies.

“I want to eliminate all abandoned projects. With big data analysis, developers can refer to it to accurately determine if a location is suitable for a house, condominium, or service apartment. This way, they won’t build terraced houses in areas suitable for serviced apartments.”

With the super app, potential homeowners who want to buy a house can access the big data analysis to see the developer’s track record, project details and whether there is a risk of flooding. It also allows comparison of prices and other factors.

Nga said the country currently lacks a system where all data is consolidated. “We are undergoing a digital transformation to ensure that all data is under one system, whether it pertains to architects, developers, or other stakeholders, so all data can be referenced.”

He stated that his ministry is determined to implement a data-driven policy, saying, “I am a leader who believes in science, to me, data is gold.”

Archidex, an architecture business event, is happening concurrently with Asean-China Ministerial Roundtable on Construction and Housing 2024 hosted by the Ministry of Local Government Development.

The roundtable, with the theme “Building Sustainable Futures: Deepening Asean-China Cooperation in Housing and Urban Development for Shared Prosperity”, will see ministers from Asean member states and China coming together to discuss regional growth issues and explore opportunities to reinvigorate the Belt and Road Initiative.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, the organiser said, this event celebrates a legacy of diplomatic relations that underscores its intrinsic link to immediate and future national growth and diplomacy.

It added that the event also serves as a tool for stimulating urban economic and cultural renewal particularly in housing and construction to foster shared prosperity and development.

The organiser said this is the first time a corporate event is hosting a national summit together, leveraging governmental and diplomatic ties to connect the nations with the businesses and industries.