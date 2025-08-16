Kg Batu Balak upgrades completed under Madani village initiative

JERANTUT: Residents of Kampung Batu Balak in Kuala Tembeling now enjoy improved infrastructure following the completion of four projects under the Kampung Angkat MADANI initiative.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar announced the RM2.5 million upgrades, which include enhanced safety features for the Sungai Kenerak bridge.

A tube well and water distribution system were installed to address the village’s long-standing clean water shortages.

The 6.9-kilometre Jalan Kampung Batu Balak was upgraded to improve accessibility for residents and neighbouring communities.

A new surau was also constructed to serve the religious needs of the local population.

Shamsul Azri praised the residents for their cooperation with the Village Development and Security Committee in realising these projects.

He expressed personal attachment to Kampung Batu Balak as his first adopted village under the initiative, with Jeransang near Lipis next in line.

The projects were delivered through collaboration between UKAS, the Jerantut District Office, and the Pahang State Development Office.

Kampung Batu Balak JPKK chairman Mohd Johari Umar noted over 100 residents from 40 households benefited from the upgrades.

He highlighted how the tube well now provides reliable clean water, replacing dependence on hill sources.

The improved road network has significantly eased travel for villagers and nearby communities.

The initiative reflects the Madani government’s commitment to uplifting rural areas with critical infrastructure. - Bernama