TA Securities launches mobile trading solution for Malaysian investors to access global markets

PETALING JAYA: TA Securities Holdings Bhd has launched TA SmarTrade, a next-generation trading platform designed to simplify and democratise access to global stock markets for Malaysian investors.

With integrated access to the US and Hong Kong markets – and Singapore to follow soon – TA SmarTrade offers a powerful, mobile-first solution that helps investors trade smarter, faster and with greater confidence.

Built around the idea of ”Elevating Lifestyle Through Investment”, TA SmarTrade empowers individuals to make smarter financial decisions that align with their life goals, whether owning a home, travelling the world, or planning for the future.

TA SmarTrade currently supports trading in the US and Hong Kong markets. Integration with Bursa Malaysia is planned for a future phase, further reinforcing its role as a comprehensive, all-in-one trading solution.

By 2026, the app is expected to extend its reach to additional international exchanges, including Japan and Australia, alongside new features aimed at deepening investor insight and engagement.

In tandem with this rollout, TA Securities is introducing a highly competitive brokerage rate for the US market, starting from just US$2.88 (RM12.22). This initiative makes global investing more accessible and cost-effective for Malaysian clients.

“Global investing has long been seen as complex and out of reach for many Malaysians. TA SmarTrade changes that by combining simplicity, speed, and smart tools to empower investors at every stage,” said TA Enterprise vice-president of business development Andrew Leong.

“Our journey is driven by the belief that with the right platform, guidance, and support, anyone can grow their wealth and move closer to financial freedom.”

To commemorate the launch, TA Securities is giving away up to 5kg of gold, valued at about RM3 million, to the first 1,000 qualified clients through its Open New Account, Free Gold! Campaign, which started on Friday and runs until Aug 8, 2026.