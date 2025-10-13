Cklamovski denies disrespecting FAM, apologises for misunderstood remarks

NATIONAL head coach Peter Cklamovski says he did not intend to disrespect the Football Association of Malaysia following criticism over recent remarks that sparked discontent among fans and former players.

The Australian coach said his comments were based on FAM’s own public statement and might have been misinterpreted.

However, Cklamovski apologised to anyone who may have been offended.

He stated that he did not mean any disrespect to FAM at all and did not say anything different than what they had said themselves.

Cklamovski explained that he was going off FAM’s press statement from last week and did not know anything else beyond that.

He apologised if people felt he had disrespected FAM but clarified it was not his intention and he definitely did not say anything new.

Cklamovski recently drew attention over his comments about FIFA and FAM’s fiasco involving the registration of seven national heritage players.

His remarks made after Malaysia’s match against Laos in Vientiane last Thursday were seen by some as implying that FAM was responsible for the situation.

Despite the controversy, Cklamovski said his focus remains on preparing Harimau Malaya to perform at their best rather than on administrative matters.

He emphasised that the team does not even think about such issues and focuses instead on training hard and getting wins.

The 47-year-old coach reiterated that the Regent of Johor has been key to the national team’s progress.

When asked how difficult it was to build a team without the seven heritage players suspended by FIFA, he said the national squad must always maintain a collective mentality.

Cklamovski stressed that the team does not rely on one player regardless of personnel changes.

He confirmed that whoever is on the pitch will do their job and know how to perform their duties.

Last month, FAM and seven heritage players were sanctioned by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee after being found to have breached Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code related to document falsification.

FIFA stated that FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility for the Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam.

Commenting on tomorrow night’s match, Cklamovski said his team’s focus remains on maintaining their fine momentum after defeating Laos 3-0 last week.

He expressed confidence in his team’s preparation and looked forward to executing another strong performance.

After three matches, Malaysia currently lead Group F with nine points followed by Vietnam with six points. – Bernama