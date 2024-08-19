Targeting niche markets can boost tourism, economic growth: Ab & Artho CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has the potential to boost economic growth by targeting niche markets such as medical tourism and luxury travel.

Ab & Artho CEO and co-founder Adlina Borhan said that by emphasising Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport’s (Subang Airport) proximity to the country’s premier facilities, agencies and stakeholders can attract visitors who will substantially impact the country.

She said that with Subang Airport’s exciting expansion and the arrival of new airlines, Malaysia is at a promising crossroads in tourism growth.

“It is a unique opportunity to meaningfully diversify the country’s tourism offering. By tapping into niche markets, improving transport links, expanding infrastructure and crafting smart, strategic marketing campaigns, Malaysia can cement its place as one of Asia’s most dynamic destinations.

“The expansion is more than just a structural improvement; it is a strategic move to boost the Malaysian economy and the tourism sector,” Adlina told SunBiz.

She said better connectivity would open the door to secondary and emerging markets, diversify Malaysia’s tourism demographics and energise local businesses. Furthermore, collaborations within Asean could open exciting multidestination travel opportunities and boost regional tourism.

She said investments in airport infrastructure and sharp digital marketing campaigns will improve the travel experience, making it smoother and more enjoyable.

“The introduction of sustainability and cutting-edge technologies will not only position Subang (Airport) as a green, innovative hub but will also align with the global trend of responsible tourism and appeal to conscious travellers worldwide,” Adlina said.

Elaborating, she said the airport’s regeneration plan and the increase in flights are positive signs of the growing demand for air travel in the region. This shows the confidence in Subang Airport as a significant hub for business and leisure travellers, primarily because of its location close to Kuala Lumpur.

“The expansion of Subang Airport’s capacity from 1.5 million to 3 million passengers is set to boost Malaysia’s tourism sector. This isn’t just about more significant numbers – it’s about welcoming more travellers from niche and regional markets and improving our connections across Asia.

“With this increased capacity, we are better positioned to attract a more diverse range of visitors, including those who tend to spend more, which is great news for our local businesses in hospitality, retail, and services,” Adlina said.