Techstore secures RM7.7m contract from Royal Malaysian Customs for RTS Link project

PUCHONG: Enterprise IT services provider, TechStore Bhd, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tech-Store Malaysia Sdn Bhd, has accepted a letter of award (LoA) from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for the provision of leasing and training services for four units of baggage scanner machines and two units of body scanner machines with accessories for RM7.7 million.

The equipment will be deployed at the Woodlands North Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) in Singapore, as part of the RTS Link between Malaysia and Singapore.

TechStore managing director Tan Hock Lim said the RTS Link represents a significant advancement in cross-border transportation infrastructure connecting Malaysia and Singapore.

“The award reflects the government’s trust in our capabilities to deliver reliable enterprise IT systems for high-security border control and inspection,” he said in a statement.

The LoA further expands TechStore’s involvement in the RTS Link project, which encompasses design consultation for depot equipment and service vehicles, uninterruptible power supply, and the RTS enterprise resource planning work packages, as well as the project for fit-out works for Malaysian agencies at Woodlands North CIQ.

“Our growing portfolio in key national railway projects continues to reinforce TechStore’s standing as a trusted enterprise IT partner in the sector.

“Beyond the RTS Link, we are involved in major initiatives such as the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, LRT Ampang Line, MRT Kajang Line, and the ongoing LRT3.

“With the government’s increasing push toward public transport digitalisation, we see growing demand for integrated, secure, and localised enterprise IT solutions.

“Our group remains focused on deepening our subject matter expertise, and is targeting larger and more complex transportation projects in Johor and Penang, in line with our strategy to support the digital transformation of Malaysia’s transport ecosystem,” Tan said.

The group’s unbilled order book remains healthy at RM135.3 million as of May 31, 2025, supported by a robust job pipeline with a tender book totalling RM1.2 billion.

To recap, TechStore was listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on February 18, 2025 and has successfully raised a total of RM25.0 million in proceeds to accelerate its growth plans and enhance its capacity to undertake larger-scale projects.